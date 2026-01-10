Athlete's Deception Uncovered: CBI Registers FIR Against Sachin Poswal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken legal action against athlete Sachin Poswal for allegedly deceiving the Athletics Federation of India. Poswal is accused of creating multiple false identities using forged Aadhaar cards and fake credentials to circumvent a four-year ban, as reported on Friday.

The agency's decision stems from a complaint filed by Inspector Jitendra Kumar, who alleged that Poswal manipulated the system with these fake IDs to compete in various athletic events. Such actions led to the CBI registering a case, highlighting the serious nature of the accusations.

The case, documented under sections 318, 336, and 340 of the BNS, has now been transferred to the special crime unit. This emphasizes the importance of the integrity of athletic competitions and the role of regulatory bodies in upholding it.

(With inputs from agencies.)