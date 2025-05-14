Land Ownership Declarations: High Court Specifies Authority

The Allahabad High Court has made it clear that the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) lacks the authority to declare an individual as the owner ('bhumidhar') of a piece of land.

This responsibility, the court stated, lies with the sub-divisional officer (SDO) during appropriate legal proceedings under Section 144 of the Code, 2006. The decision comes in response to a petition by Jayraj Singh, who sought court intervention to secure bhumidhari rights based on his prolonged occupancy.

Justice Kshitij Shailendra emphasized that land ownership declarations require adjudication, ensuring that both the state and gram panchayat are involved in the process. This ruling aims to clarify the legal pathways and responsibilities concerning land ownership declarations.

