Left Menu

Land Ownership Declarations: High Court Specifies Authority

The Allahabad High Court has clarified that the sub-divisional magistrate cannot declare land ownership, a role limited to the sub-divisional officer in specific legal proceedings. This decision came after Jayraj Singh petitioned for land ownership status, underscoring the need for proper legal adjudication involving relevant parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 14-05-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:52 IST
Land Ownership Declarations: High Court Specifies Authority
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has made it clear that the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) lacks the authority to declare an individual as the owner ('bhumidhar') of a piece of land.

This responsibility, the court stated, lies with the sub-divisional officer (SDO) during appropriate legal proceedings under Section 144 of the Code, 2006. The decision comes in response to a petition by Jayraj Singh, who sought court intervention to secure bhumidhari rights based on his prolonged occupancy.

Justice Kshitij Shailendra emphasized that land ownership declarations require adjudication, ensuring that both the state and gram panchayat are involved in the process. This ruling aims to clarify the legal pathways and responsibilities concerning land ownership declarations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025