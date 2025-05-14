Rising Threat: JNIM's Expanding Influence in the Sahel

An Al Qaeda affiliate, Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM), has claimed responsibility for a significant attack on a military post in Burkina Faso's northern Loroum province, reportedly killing 60 soldiers, according to SITE Intelligence Group. The organization, which tracks online militant activities, reported that JNIM acknowledged four assaults in Burkina Faso and Mali.

The attacks underscore the ongoing challenges faced by the military-led governments of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger in curbing insurgent activities. The Burkina Faso authorities have not yet responded to these developments. Notably, JNIM fighters raided an army post in the town of Sole, resulting in casualties, and they also targeted pro-government militia VDP in eastern Gnagna province.

The situation in Djibo is tense as Ousmane Dicko, JNIM leader in Burkina, warned residents via video to evacuate for safety reasons, following coordinated assaults on a nearby army base and police facilities. Security footage and witness accounts reveal intense skirmishes, with insurgents seizing military arsenals. The international community remains concerned as JNIM's influence grows in the Sahel region.

(With inputs from agencies.)