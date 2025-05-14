NATO Contract Scandal: Arrests and Investigations Unveil Corruption

Belgian authorities have launched an investigation targeting past and present NATO personnel over potential misconduct in the allocation of military supply contracts. One individual has been detained. The probe, focusing on corruption and money laundering, involves nations such as Luxembourg, Spain, and the Netherlands.

The investigation centers on suspicious activities within NATO's contract awards, particularly the transmission of confidential data from the Luxembourg-based NATO Support & Procurement Agency to defense businesses.

NATO, in collaboration with law enforcement, conducted the arrests following an internal inquiry by the NATO Support & Procurement Agency. A former Dutch defense employee and two others were detained on bribery and contract impropriety charges.

