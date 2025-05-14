U.S. Tightens Grip with Latest Iran-Related Sanctions
The United States has announced new sanctions targeting individuals and entities in China and Iran. This move, detailed by the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, underscores ongoing tensions related to Iran. Such sanctions indicate a persistent focus on curbing Iran's controversial activities.
