Left Menu

U.S. Tightens Grip with Latest Iran-Related Sanctions

The United States has announced new sanctions targeting individuals and entities in China and Iran. This move, detailed by the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, underscores ongoing tensions related to Iran. Such sanctions indicate a persistent focus on curbing Iran's controversial activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 23:59 IST
U.S. Tightens Grip with Latest Iran-Related Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has ramped up its pressure on Iran by instigating new sanctions, according to a notice from the U.S. Treasury Department.

These sanctions specifically target individuals and entities in both China and Iran, as highlighted by the Office of Foreign Assets Control.

This development underscores continuing international tensions, with the U.S. reinforcing its stance against Iran's contentious activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025