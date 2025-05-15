Colombian Senate Blocks Petro’s Labor Reform Referendum
Colombia's Senate rejected a labor reform referendum by President Gustavo Petro, aimed at enhancing workers' conditions. With a close vote of 49-47 against, the decision marks another setback for Petro. However, the Senate agreed to resume discussion on the previously dismissed bill.
In a significant political development, Colombia's Senate voted against holding a labor reform referendum proposed by President Gustavo Petro. This move marks the latest obstacle for the left-leaning leader's efforts to enhance conditions for workers across the nation.
The referendum, which included 12 questions, aimed to enshrine an eight-hour workday, increase compensation for weekend and holiday work, and secure social security benefits for delivery app drivers. Despite these potentially impactful measures, the Senate voted 49-47 against holding the consultation.
In a turn of events, however, the Senate has decided to revive discussions on the bill previously rejected. This decision ensures that the conversation around labor reform and workers' rights remains alive, providing a sliver of hope for President Petro's vision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
