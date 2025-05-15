Left Menu

Colombian Senate Blocks Petro’s Labor Reform Referendum

Colombia's Senate rejected a labor reform referendum by President Gustavo Petro, aimed at enhancing workers' conditions. With a close vote of 49-47 against, the decision marks another setback for Petro. However, the Senate agreed to resume discussion on the previously dismissed bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 03:08 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 03:08 IST
Colombian Senate Blocks Petro’s Labor Reform Referendum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant political development, Colombia's Senate voted against holding a labor reform referendum proposed by President Gustavo Petro. This move marks the latest obstacle for the left-leaning leader's efforts to enhance conditions for workers across the nation.

The referendum, which included 12 questions, aimed to enshrine an eight-hour workday, increase compensation for weekend and holiday work, and secure social security benefits for delivery app drivers. Despite these potentially impactful measures, the Senate voted 49-47 against holding the consultation.

In a turn of events, however, the Senate has decided to revive discussions on the bill previously rejected. This decision ensures that the conversation around labor reform and workers' rights remains alive, providing a sliver of hope for President Petro's vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025