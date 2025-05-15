Colombian Senate Blocks Petro’s Labor Reform Referendum

In a significant political development, Colombia's Senate voted against holding a labor reform referendum proposed by President Gustavo Petro. This move marks the latest obstacle for the left-leaning leader's efforts to enhance conditions for workers across the nation.

The referendum, which included 12 questions, aimed to enshrine an eight-hour workday, increase compensation for weekend and holiday work, and secure social security benefits for delivery app drivers. Despite these potentially impactful measures, the Senate voted 49-47 against holding the consultation.

In a turn of events, however, the Senate has decided to revive discussions on the bill previously rejected. This decision ensures that the conversation around labor reform and workers' rights remains alive, providing a sliver of hope for President Petro's vision.

