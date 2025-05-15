Free but Not Forgotten: Scholar's Detention sparks Debate on Rights
A Georgetown University scholar, Badar Khan Suri, was released from immigration detention after being arrested in a Trump-era crackdown. Facing deportation, Suri challenges the arrest as a violation of constitutional rights due to his political beliefs and familial ties. The case highlights tensions between security measures and free speech rights.
Badar Khan Suri, an Indian scholar from Georgetown University, was released from immigration detention after a federal judge's ruling. Arrested during the Trump administration's crackdown on foreign college students, Suri awaits the outcome of his legal challenge claiming wrongful arrest and detention due to his protected political speech.
Suri, who faces deportation in Texas, argues that his detention violated his First Amendment rights. He was arrested in March in Virginia and transferred to a detention center in Texas. The arrest was allegedly due to his social media posts and his wife's links to Gaza's government, raising concerns about familial persecution.
US District Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles stated that Suri's detention likely infringed on his constitutional rights. Despite national security concerns, Giles emphasized that the judiciary should not defer such issues. The case stirs debate over government actions against political views, highlighting potential threats to academic freedom and free speech.
(With inputs from agencies.)
