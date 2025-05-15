Left Menu

Free but Not Forgotten: Scholar's Detention sparks Debate on Rights

A Georgetown University scholar, Badar Khan Suri, was released from immigration detention after being arrested in a Trump-era crackdown. Facing deportation, Suri challenges the arrest as a violation of constitutional rights due to his political beliefs and familial ties. The case highlights tensions between security measures and free speech rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alvarado | Updated: 15-05-2025 03:21 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 03:21 IST
Free but Not Forgotten: Scholar's Detention sparks Debate on Rights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Badar Khan Suri, an Indian scholar from Georgetown University, was released from immigration detention after a federal judge's ruling. Arrested during the Trump administration's crackdown on foreign college students, Suri awaits the outcome of his legal challenge claiming wrongful arrest and detention due to his protected political speech.

Suri, who faces deportation in Texas, argues that his detention violated his First Amendment rights. He was arrested in March in Virginia and transferred to a detention center in Texas. The arrest was allegedly due to his social media posts and his wife's links to Gaza's government, raising concerns about familial persecution.

US District Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles stated that Suri's detention likely infringed on his constitutional rights. Despite national security concerns, Giles emphasized that the judiciary should not defer such issues. The case stirs debate over government actions against political views, highlighting potential threats to academic freedom and free speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025