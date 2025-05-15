Left Menu

Undercover Sting Sparks Lawsuit Against Conservative Activist

Jamie Mannina, a former FBI agent, has sued conservative activist James O'Keefe over a sting operation involving misleading video edits. The videos portrayed Mannina as plotting against Trump, leading to defamation claims. Mannina asserts that his comments were misrepresented and recorded under false pretenses.

Updated: 15-05-2025 03:29 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 03:29 IST
Undercover Sting Sparks Lawsuit Against Conservative Activist
Jamie Mannina, a former FBI agent and Pentagon contractor, is taking legal action against James O'Keefe, the founder of a conservative nonprofit known for its covert video operations. Mannina alleges the videos, recorded by a woman he met online, misrepresented him as conspiring against President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court, claims the videos were edited to falsely depict Mannina as part of a 'deep state' effort to undermine Trump's presidency. Mannina argues his remarks were taken out of context and presented in a deceptive manner to stir controversy.

O'Keefe, now with O'Keefe Media Group, stands by the video's content, defending it as an exercise of the First Amendment. Mannina, represented by lawyer Mark Zaid, highlights the ethical breach of the sting operation, targeting individuals with deceitful motives.

