Undercover Sting Sparks Lawsuit Against Conservative Activist

Jamie Mannina, a former FBI agent and Pentagon contractor, is taking legal action against James O'Keefe, the founder of a conservative nonprofit known for its covert video operations. Mannina alleges the videos, recorded by a woman he met online, misrepresented him as conspiring against President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court, claims the videos were edited to falsely depict Mannina as part of a 'deep state' effort to undermine Trump's presidency. Mannina argues his remarks were taken out of context and presented in a deceptive manner to stir controversy.

O'Keefe, now with O'Keefe Media Group, stands by the video's content, defending it as an exercise of the First Amendment. Mannina, represented by lawyer Mark Zaid, highlights the ethical breach of the sting operation, targeting individuals with deceitful motives.

