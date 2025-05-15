Britain and Germany Unite for Deep Precision Strike Project

In a significant move to enhance European defense capabilities, Britain and Germany have announced plans to jointly develop a new 'deep precision strike' weapon, boasting a range exceeding 2,000 kilometers, according to a statement from the British government on Thursday. This development signifies a strengthening of defense ties between Europe's two largest economies.

The project is a direct outcome of last year's bilateral defense pact, where the necessity for Europe to independently ensure its security, particularly in the face of the war in Ukraine, was emphasized. The pact has gained added urgency following the election of Donald Trump as U.S. President, who underscored the importance of European nations taking charge of their security.

British defense minister John Healey and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius are set to formally announce this collaborative initiative at an upcoming meeting in Berlin. Besides discussing the new weapon, ministers are expected to explore joint procurement of military resources like torpedoes and finalize Germany's acquisition of British military bridge equipment, underscoring the partnership's economic and strategic significance.

