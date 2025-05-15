Left Menu

APEC Trade Talks Highlight Economic Uncertainties

South Korea's trade minister, Cheong In-kyo, addresses the APEC bloc, emphasizing the implications of economic uncertainties on global trade. He encourages dialogue to tackle political and economic challenges. The APEC meeting on Jeju island focuses on multilateral trade and WTO reform.

  • South Korea

South Korea's trade minister, Cheong In-kyo, is set to address the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) bloc, highlighting the impact of growing uncertainties on the global economy and trade. He urged member nations to engage in constructive dialogue to confront political and economic challenges.

The two-day APEC meeting, commencing on Thursday, will see trade envoys from member economies discussing vital agendas related to multilateral trade efforts and potential reforms to the World Trade Organization in response to the prevailing challenges.

According to the South Korean Ministry of Industry and Trade, Minister Cheong will deliver his remarks during the opening session of the meetings on Jeju island, emphasizing the need for cooperation and strategic reforms to sustain economic stability.

