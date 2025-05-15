Left Menu

India's Bold Pledges at UN Peacekeeping Ministerial: Leading the Charge for Global Peace

India, a major troop contributor to UN peacekeeping, announced significant commitments at a Berlin ministerial meeting. These include a quick response force, a women-led police unit, and technological support, aligning with calls for evolving peacekeeping strategies to address complex modern challenges and enhance global peace operations' effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 15-05-2025 07:43 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 07:43 IST
India, a key player in United Nations peacekeeping operations, announced a series of ambitious commitments at a ministerial meeting in Berlin. These commitments include deploying a quick reaction force and establishing a women-led formed police unit (FPU) to enhance global peace efforts.

The meeting, with participation from over 130 member states, focused on the future of peacekeeping. It highlighted the need for adaptable strategies to address evolving global challenges like polarization, terrorism, and climate crises. UN Secretary-General António Guterres emphasized the importance of equipping peacekeepers for today's complex realities.

The ministerial meeting underscored the role of innovative approaches and technology in strengthening peacekeeping missions. India has long been a significant troop contributor, with high stakes in missions worldwide. The pledges are part of ongoing efforts to bolster UN peacekeeping's effectiveness and political support globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

