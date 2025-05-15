Delhi High Court Questions NIA on Engineer Rashid's Bail Plea

The Delhi High Court on Thursday demanded a response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) concerning a bail plea submitted by Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid. Rashid is involved in a terror funding case.

A bench comprising Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar issued a notice related to Rashid's appeal against a prior trial court order that denied him bail on March 21.

The Court also tasked the NIA with responding to a separate appeal by Rashid challenging the formal charges in the case and asked for insight into a delay of approximately 1,100 days in filing this challenge. The Court slated both cases for hearing on July 29.

