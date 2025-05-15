Delhi High Court Questions NIA on Engineer Rashid's Bail Plea
The Delhi High Court has sought the NIA's response to a bail plea from Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid, arrested in 2019 in a terror funding case. The court also demanded clarification on a delay in challenging case charges, scheduling a hearing for July 29.
The Delhi High Court on Thursday demanded a response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) concerning a bail plea submitted by Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid. Rashid is involved in a terror funding case.
A bench comprising Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar issued a notice related to Rashid's appeal against a prior trial court order that denied him bail on March 21.
The Court also tasked the NIA with responding to a separate appeal by Rashid challenging the formal charges in the case and asked for insight into a delay of approximately 1,100 days in filing this challenge. The Court slated both cases for hearing on July 29.
