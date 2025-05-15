Left Menu

Delhi High Court Questions NIA on Engineer Rashid's Bail Plea

The Delhi High Court has sought the NIA's response to a bail plea from Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid, arrested in 2019 in a terror funding case. The court also demanded clarification on a delay in challenging case charges, scheduling a hearing for July 29.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 11:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Thursday demanded a response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) concerning a bail plea submitted by Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid. Rashid is involved in a terror funding case.

A bench comprising Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar issued a notice related to Rashid's appeal against a prior trial court order that denied him bail on March 21.

The Court also tasked the NIA with responding to a separate appeal by Rashid challenging the formal charges in the case and asked for insight into a delay of approximately 1,100 days in filing this challenge. The Court slated both cases for hearing on July 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)

