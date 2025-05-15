Siemens CEO Calls for Responsible Action from German Government
Siemens CEO Roland Busch expressed optimism in the new German government led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, urging it to promote growth and protect democracy during challenging times. Busch's comments came after Siemens' second-quarter earnings report, signaling Germany's potential for economic rebound.
Siemens Chief Executive Roland Busch has expressed optimism regarding the newly formed German government. However, he has urged Chancellor Friedrich Merz to act responsibly amidst the current challenges.
Busch emphasized the importance of promoting growth and defending democracy to ensure stability and prosperity. His comments followed Siemens' announcement of its second-quarter earnings.
"Much is at stake," Busch remarked, highlighting Germany's potential to bounce back economically.
