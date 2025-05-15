Left Menu

Siemens CEO Calls for Responsible Action from German Government

Siemens CEO Roland Busch expressed optimism in the new German government led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, urging it to promote growth and protect democracy during challenging times. Busch's comments came after Siemens' second-quarter earnings report, signaling Germany's potential for economic rebound.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 15-05-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 11:31 IST
Siemens CEO Calls for Responsible Action from German Government
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Siemens Chief Executive Roland Busch has expressed optimism regarding the newly formed German government. However, he has urged Chancellor Friedrich Merz to act responsibly amidst the current challenges.

Busch emphasized the importance of promoting growth and defending democracy to ensure stability and prosperity. His comments followed Siemens' announcement of its second-quarter earnings.

"Much is at stake," Busch remarked, highlighting Germany's potential to bounce back economically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025