Saket Gokhale's Sealed Cover Apology Rejected by Delhi High Court

In a notable decision, the Delhi High Court has dismissed TMC MP Saket Gokhale's request to submit an apology in a sealed cover concerning his defamatory tweets about former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri. The court emphasized Gokhale's 'tarrying and procrastination' in not adhering to its previous directives.

The order obliges Gokhale to issue a public apology both on his X handle—where the controversial tweets were initially posted—and in a leading English daily. This comes amid a contempt plea filed by Puri, following a high court judgment on July 1, 2024, which restrained the MP from disseminating further derogatory content.

The court has underlined that more than ten months have elapsed without Gokhale complying with the order, which includes paying Rs 50 lakh in damages to Puri. While Puri seeks damages to be donated to the PMCARES fund, the legal battle highlights concerns over respect for judicial processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)