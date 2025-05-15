Left Menu

Saket Gokhale's Sealed Cover Apology Rejected by Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court rejected TMC MP Saket Gokhale's appeal to submit an apology in a sealed cover. The court mandated him to apologize publicly on social media and in an English daily for defamatory tweets against diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri. Gokhale faced a contempt plea for non-compliance with court orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 13:28 IST
  • India

In a notable decision, the Delhi High Court has dismissed TMC MP Saket Gokhale's request to submit an apology in a sealed cover concerning his defamatory tweets about former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri. The court emphasized Gokhale's 'tarrying and procrastination' in not adhering to its previous directives.

The order obliges Gokhale to issue a public apology both on his X handle—where the controversial tweets were initially posted—and in a leading English daily. This comes amid a contempt plea filed by Puri, following a high court judgment on July 1, 2024, which restrained the MP from disseminating further derogatory content.

The court has underlined that more than ten months have elapsed without Gokhale complying with the order, which includes paying Rs 50 lakh in damages to Puri. While Puri seeks damages to be donated to the PMCARES fund, the legal battle highlights concerns over respect for judicial processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

