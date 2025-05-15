IAEA Dismisses Radiation Leak Rumors Amid India-Pakistan Conflict

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has firmly denied any radiation leakages at nuclear sites in Pakistan amidst the ongoing military tensions with India, countering widespread social media allegations of targeted attacks by the Indian military on these facilities during 'Operation Sindoor'.

According to an IAEA spokesperson, based on their current information, no radiation release has been detected, reaffirming that nuclear safety protocols remain uncompromised. This statement was released following accusations of India striking Kirana Hills, believed to house Pakistan's nuclear facilities, which were promptly denied by Air Marshal A K Bharti.

Further adding to the narrative, India's External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal refuted U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestions of a narrowly averted nuclear conflict, insisting that India's military actions were purely within conventional parameters, unrelated to nuclear warfare speculations.

