Tensions Escalate: U.S.-Iran Conflict Disrupts Global Oil Supply

The ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict intensified on Wednesday when a U.S. strike targeted an Iranian warship near Sri Lanka, worsening the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz. This strategic waterway, crucial for global oil and LNG supply, has been locked in turmoil for five days, throttling vital energy flows from the Middle East.

President Donald Trump announced military escorts and insurance measures for ships exporting energy to stabilize prices. Despite these efforts, over 200 ships, including oil and LNG tankers, are stranded near major Gulf producers like Iraq and Saudi Arabia, according to MarineTraffic data.

The crisis has reverberated globally, with countries like Qatar halting gas production and declaring force majeure. The disruption has sent oil prices soaring and prompted nations like Indonesia and Japan to seek alternative energy sources, highlighting the conflict's widespread impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)