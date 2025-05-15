Mystery Drone Discovered Near India-Pakistan Border Sparks Alert

A drone discovered in a field in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district near the India-Pakistan border has heightened security concerns, prompting police and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel to remain vigilant.

Villagers found the unidentified drone around 9.45 am in the Anupgarh area, immediately notifying local authorities. Anupgarh Station House Officer Ishwar Jangid promptly alerted the BSF and deployed a police team to the location.

The drone, measuring approximately 5-7 feet, was found with a broken and detached camera module. After seizing the drone, the area underwent thorough examination, with a bomb disposal squad called in as a precautionary measure.

The equipment will undergo forensic and technical analysis to determine its origin and intended purpose. Given the strategic significance of Sri Ganganagar's border location, security sources have labeled the incident serious. Investigations are underway to ascertain whether the drone originated from across the border or was involved in a military exercise.

In light of recent hostilities between India and Pakistan, security forces are already on high alert along the border. The appearance of such objects near the frontier remains a cause for concern, noted the SHO. Meanwhile, BSF personnel and the police continue to maintain vigilance in the area, with further updates awaited following a technical assessment.

