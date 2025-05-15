Left Menu

Mystery Drone Discovered Near India-Pakistan Border Sparks Alert

A drone discovered in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district near the India-Pakistan border has raised security concerns. Discovered by locals, the drone was seized by authorities, prompting an investigation into its origins. With tensions between the two countries, the incident has been taken seriously by security forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 13:43 IST
Mystery Drone Discovered Near India-Pakistan Border Sparks Alert
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A drone discovered in a field in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district near the India-Pakistan border has heightened security concerns, prompting police and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel to remain vigilant.

Villagers found the unidentified drone around 9.45 am in the Anupgarh area, immediately notifying local authorities. Anupgarh Station House Officer Ishwar Jangid promptly alerted the BSF and deployed a police team to the location.

The drone, measuring approximately 5-7 feet, was found with a broken and detached camera module. After seizing the drone, the area underwent thorough examination, with a bomb disposal squad called in as a precautionary measure.

The equipment will undergo forensic and technical analysis to determine its origin and intended purpose. Given the strategic significance of Sri Ganganagar's border location, security sources have labeled the incident serious. Investigations are underway to ascertain whether the drone originated from across the border or was involved in a military exercise.

In light of recent hostilities between India and Pakistan, security forces are already on high alert along the border. The appearance of such objects near the frontier remains a cause for concern, noted the SHO. Meanwhile, BSF personnel and the police continue to maintain vigilance in the area, with further updates awaited following a technical assessment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025