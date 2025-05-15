Controversial Remarks Land AIUDF MLA Amitul Islam in Legal Quandary under NSA
AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was detained under the NSA for allegedly defending Pakistan and making inflammatory remarks about the Pahalgam terror attack. Previously arrested for sedition, Islam has faced multiple legal challenges, including a viral video linking attacks to governmental conspiracies.
In a significant development, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam has been detained under the stringent National Security Act in Assam's Nagaon region. Authorities allege he defended Pakistan and made remarks that fueled controversies surrounding the Pahalgam terror attack.
Arrested initially on sedition charges on April 24, Islam was released briefly on bail before being redetained. His alleged comments during a panchayat election campaign and their dissemination via social media have drawn sharp criticism, sparking tensions in an already volatile environment.
This recent detention is part of a broader crackdown in Assam, where numerous individuals, including Islam, have faced arrests for alleged pro-Pakistan stances. The case remains under intensive investigation with no further details forthcoming from the authorities.
