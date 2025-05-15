Left Menu

Controversial Remarks Land AIUDF MLA Amitul Islam in Legal Quandary under NSA

AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was detained under the NSA for allegedly defending Pakistan and making inflammatory remarks about the Pahalgam terror attack. Previously arrested for sedition, Islam has faced multiple legal challenges, including a viral video linking attacks to governmental conspiracies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagaon | Updated: 15-05-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 13:58 IST
Controversial Remarks Land AIUDF MLA Amitul Islam in Legal Quandary under NSA
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam has been detained under the stringent National Security Act in Assam's Nagaon region. Authorities allege he defended Pakistan and made remarks that fueled controversies surrounding the Pahalgam terror attack.

Arrested initially on sedition charges on April 24, Islam was released briefly on bail before being redetained. His alleged comments during a panchayat election campaign and their dissemination via social media have drawn sharp criticism, sparking tensions in an already volatile environment.

This recent detention is part of a broader crackdown in Assam, where numerous individuals, including Islam, have faced arrests for alleged pro-Pakistan stances. The case remains under intensive investigation with no further details forthcoming from the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025