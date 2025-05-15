Increasing Tensions: Ahmadi Graves Desecrated in Pakistan

In a disturbing incident, more than 100 graves belonging to the minority Ahmadi community have been desecrated in Pakistan's Punjab province, according to local police. This brings the total number of desecrated Ahmadi graves to over 250 across the country this year.

Authorities suspect the radical Islamist group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) of demolishing headstones at an Ahmadi graveyard in Khushab district, located roughly 250 kilometers from Lahore. An investigation has been launched by the Mithha Tuwana police station following a complaint from local Ahmadis.

Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan spokesperson Aamir Mahmood highlighted the persistent pressures from TLP and some police officials against the Ahmadi community. Despite legal protections, the community faces ongoing discrimination and seeks justice as higher authorities continue to face criticism for inaction.

