Left Menu

Increasing Tensions: Ahmadi Graves Desecrated in Pakistan

In Pakistan's Punjab province, over 100 Ahmadi graves were desecrated, raising this year's total to over 250. The radical Islamist group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan is suspected, and investigations are underway. The Ahmadi community seeks justice for ongoing discrimination, despite legal protections. Tensions remain high amid continued attacks and incitement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:11 IST
Increasing Tensions: Ahmadi Graves Desecrated in Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a disturbing incident, more than 100 graves belonging to the minority Ahmadi community have been desecrated in Pakistan's Punjab province, according to local police. This brings the total number of desecrated Ahmadi graves to over 250 across the country this year.

Authorities suspect the radical Islamist group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) of demolishing headstones at an Ahmadi graveyard in Khushab district, located roughly 250 kilometers from Lahore. An investigation has been launched by the Mithha Tuwana police station following a complaint from local Ahmadis.

Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan spokesperson Aamir Mahmood highlighted the persistent pressures from TLP and some police officials against the Ahmadi community. Despite legal protections, the community faces ongoing discrimination and seeks justice as higher authorities continue to face criticism for inaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025