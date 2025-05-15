Left Menu

Braveheart Rolo: The Unsung Hero of CRPF's Largest Anti-Naxal Operation

Rolo, a two-year-old sniffer dog of the CRPF, tragically lost her life during a major anti-Naxal operation at Korgotalu hills. Attacked by a swarm of bees, she succumbed to her injuries despite rescue efforts. Her brave service was posthumously honored with a commendation medal by the CRPF DG.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:26 IST
Braveheart Rolo: The Unsung Hero of CRPF's Largest Anti-Naxal Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an emblematic battle against Naxalite insurgents, Rolo, a two-year-old Belgian Shepherd from the CRPF, has been hailed as a martyr. The valiant canine was the sole casualty during a 21-day anti-Naxal operation in the Korgotalu hills.

Assigned to detect explosives, Rolo encountered a deadly bee attack that eventually claimed her life on April 27. Despite immediate attempts by her handlers to shield and treat her, Rolo succumbed to multiple stings. Her bravery has been acknowledged with a commendation medal awarded posthumously.

The operation, involving the Central Reserve Police Force and Chhattisgarh Police, resulted in significant Maoist losses, including the elimination of 31 insurgents. However, the mission also saw 18 troops injured, underscoring the high-risk challenges faced in these operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025