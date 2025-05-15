Braveheart Rolo: The Unsung Hero of CRPF's Largest Anti-Naxal Operation
Rolo, a two-year-old sniffer dog of the CRPF, tragically lost her life during a major anti-Naxal operation at Korgotalu hills. Attacked by a swarm of bees, she succumbed to her injuries despite rescue efforts. Her brave service was posthumously honored with a commendation medal by the CRPF DG.
- Country:
- India
In an emblematic battle against Naxalite insurgents, Rolo, a two-year-old Belgian Shepherd from the CRPF, has been hailed as a martyr. The valiant canine was the sole casualty during a 21-day anti-Naxal operation in the Korgotalu hills.
Assigned to detect explosives, Rolo encountered a deadly bee attack that eventually claimed her life on April 27. Despite immediate attempts by her handlers to shield and treat her, Rolo succumbed to multiple stings. Her bravery has been acknowledged with a commendation medal awarded posthumously.
The operation, involving the Central Reserve Police Force and Chhattisgarh Police, resulted in significant Maoist losses, including the elimination of 31 insurgents. However, the mission also saw 18 troops injured, underscoring the high-risk challenges faced in these operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rolo
- CRPF
- dog
- anti-Naxal
- operation
- Korgotalu
- bees
- Maoists
- Chhattisgarh
- explosives
ALSO READ
Operation Rough Rider: UK-US Target Houthi Rebels in Enhanced Airstrikes
Joint U.S.-UK Operation Strikes Houthi Drone Factory in Yemen
Cattle Rescue Operation on Purvanchal Expressway
MMLP Nagpur Launches Operations, Boosts Freight Logistics Network
Inox Green Ventures into Solar Operations: A New Chapter in Renewable Energy O&M