Supreme Court Upholds Life Term for Munna Shukla in High-Profile Murder Case

The Supreme Court has reaffirmed the life imprisonment sentence for Vijay Kumar Shukla, also known as Munna Shukla, in the case concerning the murder of former RJD minister Brij Bihari Prasad. The crime took place in Patna in 1998.

A bench comprising former Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and R Mahadevan rejected the appeals of Shukla and a co-convict, who sought a review of a previous supreme court decision. The court had found Shukla and another individual, Mantu Tiwari, guilty on October 3 last year.

The apex court found no basis for revisiting its prior decision, citing conclusive evidence. It also denied the request for an open court hearing for the review petitions. However, the court maintained the acquittal of five other accused individuals, citing insufficient evidence against them.

(With inputs from agencies.)