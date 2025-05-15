Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Life Term for Munna Shukla in High-Profile Murder Case

The Supreme Court has upheld the life sentence awarded to Munna Shukla for the murder of Brij Bihari Prasad in 1998. The court dismissed the review pleas filed by Shukla and a co-convict, emphasizing that the evidence was sufficient to uphold the conviction. Some accused were acquitted due to reasonable doubt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:41 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Life Term for Munna Shukla in High-Profile Murder Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has reaffirmed the life imprisonment sentence for Vijay Kumar Shukla, also known as Munna Shukla, in the case concerning the murder of former RJD minister Brij Bihari Prasad. The crime took place in Patna in 1998.

A bench comprising former Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and R Mahadevan rejected the appeals of Shukla and a co-convict, who sought a review of a previous supreme court decision. The court had found Shukla and another individual, Mantu Tiwari, guilty on October 3 last year.

The apex court found no basis for revisiting its prior decision, citing conclusive evidence. It also denied the request for an open court hearing for the review petitions. However, the court maintained the acquittal of five other accused individuals, citing insufficient evidence against them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025