Russian Gains in Eastern Ukraine: Control Extended

Russian forces have reportedly taken control of the eastern Ukrainian settlements of Novooleksandrivka and Torske. This information, released by the RIA state news agency, cites the Russian defense ministry. However, Reuters has not independently verified these claims of territorial advancement in the ongoing conflict.

Russian forces have reportedly seized control of the settlements of Novooleksandrivka and Torske in eastern Ukraine, according to a report by the RIA state news agency.

The announcement, based on information from the Russian defense ministry, highlights a further expansion of Russian-controlled territories amidst the conflict.

Despite the RIA report, reputable news agency Reuters has yet to independently confirm these battlefield developments, leaving the claims unverified.

