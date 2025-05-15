Russian forces have reportedly seized control of the settlements of Novooleksandrivka and Torske in eastern Ukraine, according to a report by the RIA state news agency.

The announcement, based on information from the Russian defense ministry, highlights a further expansion of Russian-controlled territories amidst the conflict.

Despite the RIA report, reputable news agency Reuters has yet to independently confirm these battlefield developments, leaving the claims unverified.

