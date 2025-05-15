Tragic Turn of Altercation: Young Man Loses Life in Roadside Incident
A 25-year-old man, Ivin Jijo, died after being hit by a car driven by CISF personnel following an altercation in Nedumbassery. The incident, reportedly sparked over right of way, is under investigation. Both officers involved are in custody, and an internal inquiry is underway.
- Country:
- India
A 25-year-old man named Ivin Jijo tragically died after a car reportedly driven by CISF personnel hit him following an altercation near Nedumbassery, police reported on Thursday.
The incident escalated after Jijo confronted two CISF officers over a traffic issue, leading to him being run over. Eyewitnesses mention seeing him clinging to and then falling off the car's bonnet before the tragic event unfolded.
Both involved CISF personnel are now in custody, as a scientific investigation seeks to uncover the exact cause of death. An internal inquiry by CISF, alongside cooperation with local police, aims at swift justice and accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)