High-Level Security Alert in Rajasthan Following Explosive E-mail Threats

An e-mail posing threats to Rajasthan's Chief Minister and a senior IAS officer has led to heightened security. Allegations of wrongdoing were included, but are unverified. Authorities are treating the threats seriously, with cybercrime experts investigating the source and authenticity of the message.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-05-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 16:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A high-level security alert has been issued in Rajasthan following an e-mail threat targeting the state's Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, and senior IAS officer, Neeraj K Pawan. The alarming message, allegedly sent by a person named Divij Prabhakara, threatened their lives and mentioned explosive devices at cricket stadiums for public attention.

According to police, the e-mail reached multiple recipients, including an official channel linked to the Chief Minister's Office. The message aimed to highlight supposed malpractices, making grave accusations of rape and dowry harassment, while sharing detailed personal information about the alleged offenders.

Security measures have been bolstered at crucial government sites and stadiums in Jaipur. Cybercrime experts and intelligence units are investigating the e-mail's origin and authenticity. The threat, also considered a possible hoax, included a claim that the sender would avoid legal repercussions by using a mental health plea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

