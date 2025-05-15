Justice Sought for Young Tribal Girl: Four Arrested in Attempted Rape Case

In a significant development, Jharkhand police have arrested four individuals accused of attempting to rape a 14-year-old tribal girl in Palamu district. The suspects, aged between 24 and 27, have been swiftly taken into custody and charged.

The alleged crime took place on a Tuesday evening near the Panki police station area when the young girl was playing outside her aunt's residence. Two of the suspects were quickly apprehended by local residents, while the others were captured the following day.

Authorities have filed charges under the POCSO Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The investigation, led by Lesliganj Sub-Divisional Police Officer Manoj Kumar Jha, continues as the community seeks justice for the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)