Turkey Calls for Compromise in Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urged Russia and Ukraine to compromise to achieve peace. Speaking at an informal NATO meeting in Antalya, Fidan reiterated Turkey's support for the peace efforts as delegations from both countries prepared for discussions in Istanbul.

Updated: 15-05-2025 17:27 IST
Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called on Russia and Ukraine to make compromises as both nations work towards a peaceful resolution. Speaking at an informal gathering of NATO foreign ministers in Antalya, Fidan expressed hope that upcoming intense discussions would yield significant progress.

The Turkish government continues to emphasize the need for peace and remains a proponent of negotiations between the conflicting sides. With talks set to begin in Istanbul, Turkey's role as a mediator becomes increasingly crucial in pushing both countries towards meaningful dialogue.

Fidan's comments come at a critical time, signaling Turkey's commitment to facilitating an end to hostilities in the region. As diplomatic delegations prepare to engage in talks, the world watches with anticipation, hoping for a breakthrough in one of the most pressing geopolitical conflicts.

