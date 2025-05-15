France Takes Legal Battle Over Detained Citizens to International Court
France is set to file a legal complaint against Iran at the International Court of Justice over the detention of two French citizens. Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris have been held since 2022, with accusations of espionage. France criticizes Iran for poor prison conditions.
France has announced its intention to file a legal complaint against Iran at the International Court of Justice, as declared by French foreign ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine.
The move comes as supporters demand the release of two French nationals, Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, who have been held in Iran since May 2022. Allegations surfaced via Iranian state television, showing them confessing to espionage, claims vehemently denied by France.
Paris has accused Iran of subjecting Kohler and Paris to conditions likened to torture in Tehran's notorious Evin prison, a charge Iranian officials deny. This legal action marks an escalation in diplomatic tensions between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
