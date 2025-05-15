Left Menu

Tiger Attack Triggers Protests: A Call for Wildlife Safety Measures

A 45-year-old rubber-tapping worker was killed by a tiger near Kalikavu, sparking protests from locals. The state has pledged enhanced compensation to the victim's family and a job for a family member. Authorities are investigating potential lapses by the forest department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:22 IST
Tiger Attack Triggers Protests: A Call for Wildlife Safety Measures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A rubber-tapping worker was tragically killed in a tiger attack early Thursday near Kalikavu, prompting local protests and a government response pledging increased compensation for the victim's family.

Investigations are underway to determine if there were failures on the part of forest officials who were allegedly aware of the tiger's presence in the area for months. Protests erupted following the incident, as residents claimed their warnings went unheeded.

Forest officials and authorities are now taking action to prevent future incidents, deploying cages and tranquilizer teams to capture the tiger. Meanwhile, the incident has sparked political responses and investigations into the actions, or lack thereof, by involved authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025