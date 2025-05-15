Tiger Attack Triggers Protests: A Call for Wildlife Safety Measures
A 45-year-old rubber-tapping worker was killed by a tiger near Kalikavu, sparking protests from locals. The state has pledged enhanced compensation to the victim's family and a job for a family member. Authorities are investigating potential lapses by the forest department.
- Country:
- India
A rubber-tapping worker was tragically killed in a tiger attack early Thursday near Kalikavu, prompting local protests and a government response pledging increased compensation for the victim's family.
Investigations are underway to determine if there were failures on the part of forest officials who were allegedly aware of the tiger's presence in the area for months. Protests erupted following the incident, as residents claimed their warnings went unheeded.
Forest officials and authorities are now taking action to prevent future incidents, deploying cages and tranquilizer teams to capture the tiger. Meanwhile, the incident has sparked political responses and investigations into the actions, or lack thereof, by involved authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
