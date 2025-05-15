Trump's Strategic Moves: Tax Cuts, Qatari Investments, and Immigration Challenges

President Donald Trump is bolstering Republicans with a populist tax reform that, while offering some worker benefits, is criticized for favoring the wealthy. This legislative push includes new deductions and proposed savings accounts for future generations.

In international relations, Trump announced a Qatari commitment to invest $10 billion in the Al Udeid Air Base, a key military facility. This goes alongside major defense purchases by Qatar and could signal strengthened ties.

Meanwhile, Trump's controversial executive order to limit birthright citizenship is set for debate in the Supreme Court. Concurrently, retailers navigate a fluctuating trade landscape as tariffs on Chinese imports are temporarily reduced.

