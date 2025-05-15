Left Menu

Defence Minister's Bold Stance: Strengthening India's Resolve Against Terrorism

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasizes India's stance on terrorism and Pakistan. During his visit to Kashmir, Singh highlights that talks with Pakistan will focus solely on terrorism and PoK. He asserts the nation's commitment to eradicating terrorism with military support, paying tribute to fallen heroes and equipping forces with advanced technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on his maiden visit to Kashmir post-Operation Sindoor, insisted that any dialogue with Pakistan would solely revolve around issues of terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

During his visit, Singh lauded the bravery of Indian Army soldiers stationed at Badami Bagh Cantt in Srinagar, reinforcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hardline policy against terrorism. Singh emphasized that India's policy has been redefined to consider any terror attack on its soil as an act of war.

The minister exuded confidence in India's ability to eradicate terrorism with military cooperation, stressing unity in supporting the armed forces at every step. He paid homage to those affected by past terror attacks, assured continued military advancements, and acknowledged the soldiers' cross-border efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

