Drones or Balloons? Mystery Objects Stir Up Hamirpur

Three flying objects, suspected to be drones, were spotted in the Nadaun area of Hamirpur district, the assembly constituency of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Locals captured videos and alerted authorities. Initial investigations suggest they might be balloons or drones used in events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:56 IST
Three flying objects, suspected to be drones, caused a stir in the Nadaun area of Hamirpur district late Wednesday night. This region, notably the assembly constituency of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, was abuzz with speculation as locals captured images and videos before contacting the police.

According to eyewitness reports, the objects were sighted over Gauna and Sera, with police investigations following soon after. Despite a prompt response from law enforcement, led by SP Hamirpur Bhagat Singh Thakur, no physical evidence of the drones was found upon their arrival at the scene.

The videos circulating online have led to speculation that the objects might have been balloons or media drones, frequently used at events like weddings. Authorities have handed over the evidence to security agencies for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

