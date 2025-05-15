Left Menu

Ajit Pawar Drives Swift Action for Koyna Project Rehabilitation

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, urged swift land allotment and rehabilitation for Koyna dam project-affected individuals, citing their sacrifices. He instructed that proposals from affected districts be verified and expedited, emphasizing the government's responsibility. Pawar stressed cooperation among officials to ensure timely land distribution.

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, has urged officials to expedite land allotment and rehabilitation efforts for individuals affected by the Koyna dam project. Stressing the sacrifices made by these individuals for the state, Pawar emphasized the urgent need for government action.

Pawar instructed that proposals received from the affected districts of Pune, Satara, Sangli, and Solapur be promptly verified and forwarded to the Pune divisional commissioner by the end of the month. This was aimed at ensuring timely assistance for project-affected families.

Highlighting the state's responsibility, Pawar revealed the preparation of lists of eligible beneficiaries, with 310 individuals from Satara and 215 from Sangli identified for land allotment. He called for decisive cooperation among officials to facilitate this process, promising prompt resolution of issues at the governmental level.

