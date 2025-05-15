Supreme Court Reprimands Royal Couple in Matrimonial Feud

The Supreme Court has sternly advised a couple engaged in a high-profile matrimonial dispute not to conduct themselves like royals, reminding them that democracy has prevailed for 75 years. The couple is embroiled in a clash over ego and money, with a vintage Rolls Royce at the heart of the contention.

Among the couple's allegations are claims of dowry demands involving the antique car and a Mumbai flat. While the woman's charges against her husband's family include harassment, the husband denies these allegations, asserting their marriage certificate is forged.

The court urged the couple to pursue mediation. However, failure to reach a consensus could lead to stringent judicial intervention. The case, underscored by historical family ties and significant inheritance, will be reexamined next week.

