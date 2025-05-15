Left Menu

NATO Airspace Breach: Russia's Shadow Fleet in Focus

A Russian fighter jet briefly entered NATO airspace over the Baltic Sea as it attempted to protect a Russian oil tanker believed to be part of a sanctions-defying 'shadow fleet.' Estonia reported the violation, highlighting growing tensions between Russia and Western nations over shipping routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:20 IST
NATO Airspace Breach: Russia's Shadow Fleet in Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Estonia reported on Thursday that a Russian fighter jet briefly breached NATO airspace over the Baltic Sea. The incident occurred as the jet sought to protect a Russian-bound oil tanker, viewed as part of a 'shadow fleet' evading Western sanctions.

The unflagged ship, Jaguar, dismissed by Estonia's military as on a UK sanctions list, sailed international waters between Estonia and Finland. When asked to halt, the vessel refused cooperation and was eventually escorted to Russian waters.

Russia, defending its actions, perceives sanctions as harmful attempts to undermine its economy. Defense forces reported that a Russian SU-35 circled the tanker, briefly violating Estonian airspace. Russia's readiness to protect its oil shipping routes was underscored amid rising tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025