NATO Airspace Breach: Russia's Shadow Fleet in Focus
A Russian fighter jet briefly entered NATO airspace over the Baltic Sea as it attempted to protect a Russian oil tanker believed to be part of a sanctions-defying 'shadow fleet.' Estonia reported the violation, highlighting growing tensions between Russia and Western nations over shipping routes.
Estonia reported on Thursday that a Russian fighter jet briefly breached NATO airspace over the Baltic Sea. The incident occurred as the jet sought to protect a Russian-bound oil tanker, viewed as part of a 'shadow fleet' evading Western sanctions.
The unflagged ship, Jaguar, dismissed by Estonia's military as on a UK sanctions list, sailed international waters between Estonia and Finland. When asked to halt, the vessel refused cooperation and was eventually escorted to Russian waters.
Russia, defending its actions, perceives sanctions as harmful attempts to undermine its economy. Defense forces reported that a Russian SU-35 circled the tanker, briefly violating Estonian airspace. Russia's readiness to protect its oil shipping routes was underscored amid rising tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
