Germany's Bold Move: Seizing Russian Assets

In an interview with the Zeit newspaper, Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that Germany, along with its allies, is considering the confiscation of frozen Russian assets, provided it is legally viable.

Merz highlighted ongoing deliberations regarding imposing additional sanctions on Russia, targeting its energy and banking sectors, along with possible actions against specific individuals.

The prospect of seizing Russian assets is under thorough legal examination, and Merz affirmed that if a legitimate method is found, Germany will proceed with the action.

(With inputs from agencies.)