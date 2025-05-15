Left Menu

Germany's Bold Move: Seizing Russian Assets

Chancellor Friedrich Merz has stated that Germany and its allies aim to confiscate Russian assets if legally feasible. Discussions are ongoing about further sanctions targeting Russia's energy and banking sectors. The potential asset seizure is currently under legal review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:33 IST
Germany's Bold Move: Seizing Russian Assets

In an interview with the Zeit newspaper, Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that Germany, along with its allies, is considering the confiscation of frozen Russian assets, provided it is legally viable.

Merz highlighted ongoing deliberations regarding imposing additional sanctions on Russia, targeting its energy and banking sectors, along with possible actions against specific individuals.

The prospect of seizing Russian assets is under thorough legal examination, and Merz affirmed that if a legitimate method is found, Germany will proceed with the action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025