Security Forces Neutralize JeM Operatives in Pulwama Encounter

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed in a security operation in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. After receiving intelligence inputs, security forces launched a search that led to a gunfight. The terrorists were identified, and arms were recovered. The operation is seen as a significant stride in combating terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:49 IST
  Country:
  • India

In a significant operation against terrorism, security forces killed three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists in an encounter in Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir. Officials reported that the clash occurred on Thursday after security forces initiated a search following credible intelligence about the terrorists' presence in Nader Tral area.

According to a police official, the situation escalated into a gunfight when the terrorists opened fire, prompting the forces to retaliate. The gun battle resulted in the elimination of the three terrorists, identified as Asif Ahmed Sheikh, Amir Nazir Wani, and Yawar Ahmed Bhat. Authorities recovered three AK-series rifles, twelve magazines, three grenades, and other war-like materials from the scene.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, V K Birdi, highlighted the significance of this operation in the ongoing efforts to combat terrorism. Sources confirmed that the neutralized individuals were affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit JeM, marking the event as a crucial victory in maintaining regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

