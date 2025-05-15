Left Menu

Factory Guard Caught in Web of Espionage: A Local Perspective

Nauman Ilahi, a 24-year-old security guard from Kairana, was arrested in Panipat for allegedly passing sensitive information to Pakistan. He was reportedly in contact with a Pakistan-based ISI handler. The arrest has raised concerns amid recent military tensions between India and Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant revelation, a young security guard has been apprehended in Panipat on charges of espionage. Nauman Ilahi, 24, originally from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, was reportedly supplying sensitive information to Pakistan, according to Haryana Police sources.

Ilahi's arrest follows a period of heightened military tension between India and Pakistan. The two nations, barely recovering from recent military aggressions, are under a mutual agreement to halt all military confrontations. This arrest has further intensified suspicions across borders.

Ilahi's family, appearing bewildered, disclosed his frequent visits home and his prior completion of up to Class 10 education. His sister, Zeenat, expressed strong condemnation if the allegations hold true, stressing the need for severe repercussions.

