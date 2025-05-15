Factory Guard Caught in Web of Espionage: A Local Perspective
Nauman Ilahi, a 24-year-old security guard from Kairana, was arrested in Panipat for allegedly passing sensitive information to Pakistan. He was reportedly in contact with a Pakistan-based ISI handler. The arrest has raised concerns amid recent military tensions between India and Pakistan.
- Country:
- India
In a significant revelation, a young security guard has been apprehended in Panipat on charges of espionage. Nauman Ilahi, 24, originally from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, was reportedly supplying sensitive information to Pakistan, according to Haryana Police sources.
Ilahi's arrest follows a period of heightened military tension between India and Pakistan. The two nations, barely recovering from recent military aggressions, are under a mutual agreement to halt all military confrontations. This arrest has further intensified suspicions across borders.
Ilahi's family, appearing bewildered, disclosed his frequent visits home and his prior completion of up to Class 10 education. His sister, Zeenat, expressed strong condemnation if the allegations hold true, stressing the need for severe repercussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- espionage
- Panipat
- Nauman Ilahi
- ISI
- arrest
- Haryana
- India
- Pakistan
- military
- security guard
ALSO READ
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India
US-India Trade Talks Set to Strike a Deal, Says Trump
Tensions Escalate Along India-Pakistan Border Amidst Ceasefire Violations
US Urges Dialogue to De-escalate India-Pakistan Tensions
India Enforces Deadline for Pakistani Nationals to Exit Amid Rising Tensions