Factory Guard Caught in Web of Espionage: A Local Perspective

In a significant revelation, a young security guard has been apprehended in Panipat on charges of espionage. Nauman Ilahi, 24, originally from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, was reportedly supplying sensitive information to Pakistan, according to Haryana Police sources.

Ilahi's arrest follows a period of heightened military tension between India and Pakistan. The two nations, barely recovering from recent military aggressions, are under a mutual agreement to halt all military confrontations. This arrest has further intensified suspicions across borders.

Ilahi's family, appearing bewildered, disclosed his frequent visits home and his prior completion of up to Class 10 education. His sister, Zeenat, expressed strong condemnation if the allegations hold true, stressing the need for severe repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)