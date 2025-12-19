Left Menu

No-Confidence Motion Defeated Amid Chaos in Haryana Assembly

The Congress' no-confidence motion against Haryana's BJP-led government was defeated after a five-hour debate in the assembly. The Congress accused the government of failures on several fronts, leading to a heated exchange. Despite the opposition's walkout, the BJP claimed unwavering support from the majority in the House.

The Haryana assembly witnessed a tumultuous session as the Congress' no-confidence motion against the BJP government was defeated following a five-hour debate. The motion, spearheaded by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, alleged 'vote theft' and criticized the government's handling of law and order, unemployment, and agricultural issues.

Congress members staged a walkout, leading Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mahipal Dhanda to push for the motion's rejection. Despite Congress's accusations, BJP members, including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, refuted the claims, emphasizing the ruling party's continued majority support in the House.

This marked the first no-confidence motion against the current government. BJP defended its tenure, citing improvements in job allotment and reduced unemployment, while Congress attributed their actions to perceived government failures and deep-seated public dissatisfaction.

