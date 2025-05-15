E Cape's Ilima Lokulima Initiative: A Bold Step Towards Food Security and Economic Empowerment

Eastern Cape MEC for Agriculture, Nonceba Kontsiwe, has called on all communities across the province to play an active role in food production, urging them to embrace the spirit of Ubuntu in an effort to tackle hunger, poverty, and socio-economic challenges. With an abundance of land available for farming, Kontsiwe believes that no one should have to go to bed hungry.

Her call to action comes as the provincial department launches the Community Food Production Scheme, Ilima Lokulima, a strategic five-year initiative running from 2025 to 2030. The program is designed to strengthen food production at both the household and community levels, focusing on sustainable agricultural practices to address both immediate and long-term food security concerns.

Embracing Collective Action for Change

Kontsiwe stressed that the initiative represents a collective, province-wide effort. The MEC’s message is clear: it is time for Eastern Cape communities to step out of their comfort zones, roll up their sleeves, and engage directly in food production. By doing so, they can fight the persistent issues of poverty, unemployment, and income inequality that affect so many families in the region.

“In embracing Ubuntu, no one must go to bed hungry, especially when there is an abundance of land to grow crops and rear livestock in our homesteads,” Kontsiwe said. The initiative calls on individuals and communities to contribute actively to the growing need for food production, ensuring that the people of the province have a more secure and sustainable food supply.

Strengthening Food Security at Household and Community Levels

The Ilima Lokulima program, which translates to “Let’s Farm Together,” seeks to empower communities to engage in large-scale food production, especially at the household level. Key to this is the aggregation of various community gardens, small-scale livestock, and beekeeping projects, which will help ensure that surplus produce can be stored, processed, packaged, and sold. This aggregation of resources will help to create food hubs that contribute to the province's broader food and nutrition security.

The initiative's focus will be on household food production of grains, vegetables, poultry, piggery, and beekeeping. These sectors have been identified as essential for improving local food security and nutrition. By expanding food production at these levels, the province aims to reduce reliance on external food sources, thereby improving the self-sufficiency and economic independence of rural communities.

Achievements of the Department and Ongoing Support

Kontsiwe highlighted the department's ongoing efforts to support vulnerable households. In the 2024/25 financial year, the Ilima/Letsema program, delivered in collaboration with the national department, supported 30,000 households with essential production packs. These packs are designed to help households increase their agricultural output and contribute to local food systems.

In addition, 12,000 more households received support through the Presidential Employment Stimulus (PES) program. These efforts are part of a larger vision to integrate food production with broader social and economic empowerment initiatives, creating a more robust and resilient food system across the province.

A Call to Stakeholders and Community Members

The MEC’s invitation extends to all community stakeholders, including traditional councils, cooperatives, schools, clinics, farmers, and community-based organizations. These stakeholders are encouraged to submit proposals and register their interest in participating in the Ilima Lokulima program. The initiative is not just a government program; it’s a collective call to action, bringing together various sectors of society to join forces in addressing the pressing challenges of hunger and economic inequality.

The registration deadline for participating in the Ilima Lokulima program is 06 June 2025. Community members are urged to act quickly and become part of this transformative initiative.

Looking Ahead: A Sustainable Future for Eastern Cape

The long-term goals of Ilima Lokulima include not just increasing food production, but also building sustainable livelihoods for rural communities. By engaging in food production at a larger scale and ensuring that local markets are strengthened, the program has the potential to boost the provincial economy and create jobs. The aggregation of small-scale food production projects into food hubs will also serve as an incubator for local entrepreneurship, creating opportunities for both producers and consumers.

Through this initiative, Kontsiwe hopes to see the Eastern Cape emerge as a province that not only produces enough food for its own people but also contributes to the national effort to fight hunger and malnutrition. It is a bold, collective step towards securing the province’s food sovereignty and improving the quality of life for its residents.