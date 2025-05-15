Escalating Conflict in Gaza: A Desperate Search for Ceasefire

In a week of intensifying conflict, Israeli military strikes have claimed the lives of at least 85 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian medics reported on Thursday. Among the deceased are women, children, and local journalist Hassan Samour, who perished alongside his family in an airstrike targeting their home in Khan Younis.

The escalating violence has cast a shadow over ongoing indirect ceasefire negotiations involving U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys and Arab mediators. As these talks take place in Doha, the humanitarian situation in Gaza worsens, with many residents describing conditions as dire, with threats from renewed strikes resembling those of the 1948 Nakba.

Despite the presence of international mediators, a ceasefire agreement remains elusive. Israeli military actions have intensified since Trump's visit to the Middle East, leaving Gaza on the brink of famine, and a significant portion of its 2.3 million people facing extreme hardship due to a lack of humanitarian aid.

