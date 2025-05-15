Left Menu

Supreme Court Battles Over Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order

The U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing Donald Trump's order to limit birthright citizenship. The executive order faces legal challenges for potentially violating the 14th Amendment. The case raises questions about judicial authority over nationwide injunctions, and its outcome will significantly impact thousands of children born in the U.S. annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:18 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court confronted Donald Trump's controversial executive order aimed at limiting birthright citizenship. This move, potentially affecting thousands of newborns annually, aligns with Trump's stringent immigration policies and could reshape constitutional interpretations that have stood for over a century.

U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer contended that the order preserves the "meaning and value of American citizenship," arguing against the widespread use of nationwide injunctions, which are seen as exceeding judicial boundaries. The administration seeks to limit these injunctions, currently blocking the order nationwide, to 22 states and specific plaintiffs.

Critics argue that the directive contradicts the 14th Amendment's citizenship clause, historically guaranteeing citizenship to nearly anyone born on U.S. soil regardless of parental citizenship. The Court's decision will have profound implications as it navigates the legality and scope of executive power and federal judicial authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

