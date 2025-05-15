Left Menu

Ramdas Athawale Calls for Non-divertible Social Justice Funds Law in Maharashtra

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale emphasized the need for a law in Maharashtra to prevent the diversion of funds from the social justice department, similar to Karnataka's. Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat criticized the alleged fund reallocation and suggested closing the department to prevent periodic fund diversions.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has called for legislative action to prevent the diversion of funds allocated to the social justice department in Maharashtra. Athawale highlighted the need for a law similar to one in Karnataka that prohibits such practices and safeguards funds intended for marginalized communities.

Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat recently voiced his unhappiness over the alleged unauthorized reallocation of funds by the Ajit Pawar-led Finance Department. Highlighting a financial shortfall, he questioned the discrepancy in budget allocations to his department.

Amidst political dynamics involving key leaders like Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, Athawale also urged Dalit leaders to unite for the community's welfare, expressing willingness to prioritize this over his ministerial position.

