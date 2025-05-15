Left Menu

Collapse at Campaign Rally: The Fiery Force Behind Portugal's Chega

Andre Ventura, leader of Portugal's Chega party, collapsed at a campaign rally just days before the general election. Ventura, known for his fiery charisma, was rushed to a hospital for evaluation. His health incidents come amidst Chega's meteoric rise and recent controversies involving party members.

Andre Ventura, the leader of Portugal's far-right party Chega, was rushed to the hospital on Thursday following a collapse at a campaign rally in Odemira, southern Portugal, days before the general election. This marks his second collapse in two days, raising concerns about his health.

At the rally, Ventura, 42, appeared to suffer an episode as he clutched his chest and attempted to loosen his tie before collapsing into the arms of his aides. The party founder, known for his controversial stance on immigration and anti-corruption policies, was reported by hospital officials to be in stable condition.

After a previous hospital discharge on Wednesday due to an esophageal spasm, doctors said more tests are needed to determine the cause of Thursday's incident. Despite polls showing Chega steady in third place, recent party scandals may hinder its upward trajectory in the upcoming election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

