Stability Amid Crisis: Inside the Health Scare of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram temple trust, remains stable post-health scare. Admitted to Medanta Hospital, he suffers from vomiting and diarrhoea. Specialist teams are conducting investigations for appropriate treatment. Past untreated infections have exacerbated his condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 22-01-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 18:47 IST
Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the chief of the Ram temple trust, is currently stable following a recent health scare. Specialist medical teams have been assembled at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow to oversee his treatment.

On Wednesday, the 87-year-old was rushed to the hospital's emergency department after experiencing severe intestinal issues, resulting in continuous vomiting and diarrhoea. Earlier this year, the seer faced multiple untreated infections that compounded his present condition.

The medical team is working diligently to stabilize his health and ensure he receives appropriate care. Continuous monitoring and further investigations are being conducted to address any underlying health concerns, the hospital confirmed.

