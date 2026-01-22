Stability Amid Crisis: Inside the Health Scare of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the chief of the Ram temple trust, is currently stable following a recent health scare. Specialist medical teams have been assembled at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow to oversee his treatment.

On Wednesday, the 87-year-old was rushed to the hospital's emergency department after experiencing severe intestinal issues, resulting in continuous vomiting and diarrhoea. Earlier this year, the seer faced multiple untreated infections that compounded his present condition.

The medical team is working diligently to stabilize his health and ensure he receives appropriate care. Continuous monitoring and further investigations are being conducted to address any underlying health concerns, the hospital confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)