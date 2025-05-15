Left Menu

Clashes Erupt at Bikash Bhavan: A Demand for Justice

Violent clashes erupted between protesting school teachers and police outside Bikash Bhavan, as teachers demanded reinstatement after job terminations due to recruitment irregularities. Demonstrators, who blocked the building, faced lathi-charges and arrests, leading to injuries on both sides. The situation escalated until a heavy police deployment dispersed the protestors.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Thursday evening, the area around Bikash Bhavan, the headquarters of the West Bengal Education Department in Salt Lake, was transformed into a battlefield amidst violent clashes between protesting school teachers and police.

Teachers, whose jobs were recently terminated following a court order due to recruitment irregularities, had been protesting for reinstatement. Their demonstration escalated when police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the agitators blocking the government building.

Both protestors and police sustained injuries, and the chaos continued as protestors breached the building gates, leading to police action to remove them. Protestors demanded direct communication with the Chief Minister, expressing dissatisfaction with how the situation was handled.

