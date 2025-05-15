Clashes Erupt at Bikash Bhavan: A Demand for Justice
Violent clashes erupted between protesting school teachers and police outside Bikash Bhavan, as teachers demanded reinstatement after job terminations due to recruitment irregularities. Demonstrators, who blocked the building, faced lathi-charges and arrests, leading to injuries on both sides. The situation escalated until a heavy police deployment dispersed the protestors.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday evening, the area around Bikash Bhavan, the headquarters of the West Bengal Education Department in Salt Lake, was transformed into a battlefield amidst violent clashes between protesting school teachers and police.
Teachers, whose jobs were recently terminated following a court order due to recruitment irregularities, had been protesting for reinstatement. Their demonstration escalated when police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the agitators blocking the government building.
Both protestors and police sustained injuries, and the chaos continued as protestors breached the building gates, leading to police action to remove them. Protestors demanded direct communication with the Chief Minister, expressing dissatisfaction with how the situation was handled.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israeli Airstrike Near Syria's Presidential Palace Amid Sectarian Clashes
Escalating Tensions: Israel Launches Airstrikes in Syria Amid Druze-Sunni Clashes
Fatal Fan Clashes Mar Italian Serie A Encounter
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes and Druze Clashes Rock Syria
Assam Rifles Rescue Abducted Jharkhand Man Amid Militant Clashes