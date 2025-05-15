Inclusive India Summit 2025 Promotes Accessibility for Persons with Disabilities

On the occasion of Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) 2025, the Inclusive India Summit was held at the prestigious India International Centre, New Delhi, on May 15. This significant event was hosted in a hybrid format, enabling both in-person and virtual participation, and saw a robust collaboration between key institutions and advocacy groups. The summit was jointly organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, in partnership with the SBI Foundation and the National Association for the Blind (NAB), Delhi. It was further supported by the Association of People with Disability (APD) and Mission Accessibility (Dhananjay Sanjogta Foundation).

The summit brought together policymakers, activists, corporate leaders, educators, and citizens to deliberate on holistic strategies for promoting accessibility and inclusion for persons with disabilities (PwDs). The day-long program was dedicated to exploring actionable solutions across the three key pillars of dignity for PwDs—Life, Learning, and Livelihood.

Empowering Speeches by Visionary Leaders

The Chief Guest, Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary of DEPwD, opened the summit with a powerful address highlighting that creating an inclusive environment for persons with disabilities is not just the mandate of the government—it is the collective responsibility of every segment of society. He emphasized that accessibility should be ingrained in the core of policy-making, urban planning, education systems, and employment structures.

"Every divyangjan deserves to live a life of dignity," Shri Aggarwal asserted, invoking the principles of equality and rights. He passionately advocated for the expansion of inclusive education infrastructure, noting that while special schools serve a vital role, integrating children with disabilities into mainstream education should be the ultimate goal. This requires schools to be physically accessible, equipped with trained educators, and supported by assistive technologies.

On the subject of livelihood, he highlighted inspiring stories of young men and women with disabilities who are redefining success across sectors. He called upon parents to nurture faith in their children’s abilities and encouraged corporate entities to continue and expand their inclusive hiring practices.

Strategic MoUs Signed to Accelerate Change

A major highlight of the summit was the signing of three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) by DEPwD with influential organizations:

I for Humanity Foundation: This MoU focuses on creating universally accessible infrastructure and public transportation. It includes the development of an Accessibility Index, a comprehensive toolkit, and a compliance auditing checklist for public buildings to ensure accessibility standards are being met. Nipman Foundation and Young Leaders for Active Citizenship (YLAC): Through this collaboration, a wide array of initiatives will be introduced to promote innovation in accessibility. Activities such as hackathons, national-level competitions, and the Equal Opportunity Awards will be launched to recognize individuals and organizations leading the way in inclusive practices. Ramp My City Foundation: With an emphasis on barrier-free physical environments, this partnership aims to retrofit and redesign healthcare facilities, tourism sites, and government buildings, making them accessible to all.

Tech Innovation in Accessibility

The event also showcased technological advancements aimed at empowering divyangjans. A demo was given of a voice and WhatsApp-based AI chatbot, developed in partnership with Sarvam AI. The chatbot is designed to serve as a digital assistant for persons with disabilities, helping them access information about government schemes, entitlements, and support programs in a user-friendly and accessible format.

Calls to Action and Collective Wisdom

Ms. Manmeet Kaur Nanda, Additional Secretary (DEPwD), reiterated that accessibility cannot function as an isolated agenda but must be woven into every fabric of societal development. “Accessibility is the foundation of inclusivity,” she stated. Ms. Nanda also emphasized the need for systems thinking, wherein public policies, infrastructure, and communication strategies are all designed with accessibility as a default.

SBI Foundation's Managing Director, Shri Sanjay Prakash, emphasized that accessibility extends far beyond the physical realm. “It is about transforming the lives of persons with disabilities by breaking attitudinal barriers and building a world of equal opportunity,” he remarked.

A Step Toward a More Inclusive Nation

The Inclusive India Summit 2025 served as a platform for constructive dialogue, visionary planning, and strategic partnerships. With active participation from senior government officials, non-governmental organizations, corporate representatives, accessibility experts, and community leaders, the summit marked a significant advancement in the mission to make India a more inclusive and accessible nation for all.

The commitments made during the summit—both in policy and practice—signal a future where accessibility is not treated as an afterthought but as a cornerstone of national development. The hybrid nature of the event also demonstrated how technology can play a crucial role in bridging gaps and ensuring equitable participation across geographical and physical boundaries.

As India continues its journey towards becoming a truly inclusive society, events like the Inclusive India Summit will serve as powerful reminders of what is possible when government, civil society, and the private sector come together with a shared vision.