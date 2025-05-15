Outrage in Latur: Hostel Owner Assaults Student
A hostel owner in Latur, Maharashtra, was charged for physically assaulting a student seeking accommodation. The incident, captured on video, spurred outrage on social media. The alleged attack by Hanumant Jadhav on Soham Biradar occurred at a coaching class hostel and led to a police complaint by a constable.
In a shocking incident from Latur, Maharashtra, police have registered a case against a private hostel owner accused of assaulting a student with a belt. The incident, captured on video, has prompted widespread condemnation on social media.
The accused, identified as Hanumant Jadhav, allegedly attacked Soham Biradar, a student, at the hostel of a coaching class on April 28. The confrontation reportedly began when Biradar arrived at the hostel seeking accommodation.
The altercation quickly escalated, with Jadhav not only physically assaulting Biradar but also coercing him to apologize in front of two girls. The viral video led a police constable to file a formal complaint, upon which the case was registered on May 14.
