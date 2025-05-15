Left Menu

Outrage in Latur: Hostel Owner Assaults Student

A hostel owner in Latur, Maharashtra, was charged for physically assaulting a student seeking accommodation. The incident, captured on video, spurred outrage on social media. The alleged attack by Hanumant Jadhav on Soham Biradar occurred at a coaching class hostel and led to a police complaint by a constable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:02 IST
Outrage in Latur: Hostel Owner Assaults Student
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident from Latur, Maharashtra, police have registered a case against a private hostel owner accused of assaulting a student with a belt. The incident, captured on video, has prompted widespread condemnation on social media.

The accused, identified as Hanumant Jadhav, allegedly attacked Soham Biradar, a student, at the hostel of a coaching class on April 28. The confrontation reportedly began when Biradar arrived at the hostel seeking accommodation.

The altercation quickly escalated, with Jadhav not only physically assaulting Biradar but also coercing him to apologize in front of two girls. The viral video led a police constable to file a formal complaint, upon which the case was registered on May 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025