Outrage in Latur: Hostel Owner Assaults Student

In a shocking incident from Latur, Maharashtra, police have registered a case against a private hostel owner accused of assaulting a student with a belt. The incident, captured on video, has prompted widespread condemnation on social media.

The accused, identified as Hanumant Jadhav, allegedly attacked Soham Biradar, a student, at the hostel of a coaching class on April 28. The confrontation reportedly began when Biradar arrived at the hostel seeking accommodation.

The altercation quickly escalated, with Jadhav not only physically assaulting Biradar but also coercing him to apologize in front of two girls. The viral video led a police constable to file a formal complaint, upon which the case was registered on May 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)