India Embraces Global Arbitration: New Rules for Foreign Legal Practice

The Bar Council of India has introduced new regulations to allow foreign lawyers and law firms to engage in international commercial arbitration within India. This move is expected to significantly boost the country's economy and provide substantial benefits to local lawyers, according to the BCI.

Previously, the absence of clear rules had led to international arbitration cases being handled in jurisdictions like Singapore and Hong Kong, depriving Indian lawyers of potential opportunities. Now, with the new rules in place, the BCI anticipates a considerable increase in such cases being handled in India.

The amendments stipulate that foreign lawyers cannot practice Indian law and would need to partner with Indian advocates for any advice related to domestic legal issues. Furthermore, the BCI will have the authority to take disciplinary action in case of misconduct, which could result in the cancellation of their registration.

