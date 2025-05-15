Left Menu

UAE and US Strengthen Ties with Technology and Investment

The UAE aims to foster peace with the U.S., evidenced by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's meeting with President Trump in Abu Dhabi. The countries are deepening ties through a $1.4 trillion investment and a pivotal technology agreement, enhancing AI chip access for Abu Dhabi.

Updated: 15-05-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Arab Emirates is committed to strengthening its collaboration with the United States, aiming for peace and stability in the region, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

President Trump, on a tour of Gulf states that included stops in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, concluded his visit in the UAE's capital city. During their meeting, UAE's president highlighted the significant advancement in relations since Trump's tenure began, underscoring their longstanding security alliance.

The UAE recently pledged a decade-long, $1.4 trillion investment in the United States, signaling a desire to fortify the bilateral friendship for mutual benefits. Both nations have also agreed on a technology framework that could grant Abu Dhabi enhanced access to advanced AI chips from the U.S., according to an insider familiar with the developments.

