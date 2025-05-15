Goa Police Records Significant Drop in Emergency Calls: A Testament to Enhanced Safety Measures

The Goa police have announced a noticeable reduction in the volume of complaint calls received by their control room from January to April 2025, marking a more than 12% decrease compared to the previous year.

From 10,816 calls in early 2025, there's a marked decline from 12,302 calls in the same period last year. Goa Police attribute this drop to improved public safety, effective response mechanisms, and diligent policing efforts across the state.

Remarkably, snatching cases have halved, while bullfighting-related complaints decreased by 42.9%. Incidents involving noise pollution, traffic, assault, theft, crime against women, and accidents all saw notable reductions, evidencing Goa Police's commitment to community safety through targeted awareness and rapid response initiatives.

